'Only love and nothing else': Virat Kohli has a special message for wife Anushka Sharma on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma celebrate their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017.

The power couple have never been shy of expressing their love for each other on social media and the Indian captain has done the same today.

Taking to social media, he posted a heartfelt picture with his wife and wrote, "In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude".

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

Not just Kohli, even Anushka expressed her love for her husband as she said, "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it".

Kohli is currently in Mumbai for the T20I match decider against West Indies. He will be in action later in the day at the Wankhede Stadium.

The series has been leveled at 1-1 after India lost by eight wickets at Thiruvananthapuram. The team management are keeping next year's T20I World Cup in mind as they look for a win against the Windies.