'Only hope qudrat ka nizam can make us win': Fans react as England limit Pakistan to 137 in T20 World Cup final

Babar scored 32 runs off 28 balls, while Rizwan was dismissed for 14. Mohammad Haris, who was in good form, too struggled to get going.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

File Photo

Pakistan scored 137 for the loss of eight wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Pakistan batters could never get going after being put in to bat first. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on 29 runs for the first wicket off 26 balls, but once they were out, the Pakistani batting couldn't generate much momentum.

Babar scored 32 runs off 28 balls, while Rizwan was dismissed for 14. Mohammad Haris, who was in good form, too struggled to get going.

With a 4-0-12-3 spell, Sam Curran made sure they didn't step on the pedal. Shan Masood scored 38 runs off 28 balls, including two fours and one six.

Shadab Khan also scored 20 runs off 14 balls, including two fours. Others, though, struggled apart from them. Iftikhar Ahmed struggled in the middle before being dismissed by Ben Stokes.

Jordan, who had previously replaced an injured Mark Wood, proved up to the task, as he did not throw away loose deliveries to opposing batters. Pakistan batters only hit two sixes in their entire innings, and there was a stretch when they didn't hit a single boundary in four overs.

Meanwhile, fans believed that only a miracle could save Pakistan from defeat in the MCG final.

