Only difference between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Indian skipper is aggressive on field, says Aamir Sohail

When it comes to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, there have always been comparisons between the two. While the India skipper is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment, Pakistan's limited-overs captain is not far behind when it comes to rankings.

However, when all compare the two captains, former Pakistan batting legend Aamir Sohail opened up on the difference he feels the two have. Speaking in a Youtube video on his official channel, Sohail said that Babar Azam has the potential to become a great batsman like Kohli.

“The similarities between Virat and Babar is that they score over 40 percent of runs from boundaries. They also hit really good drives, and they hit pull shots on the front foot. They both punch the ball on the off-side slightly on the front foot. They sway a bit and push towards point and cover - this shot has been quite effective for them.

“They both guide the ball with a slightly-opened wrist towards the third man, especially in Test cricket - they both have been successful in this,” Sohail said. The former Pakistan left-handed batsman, who was known for his attacking batting style further said that Babar could learn to show his expressions on the field much like Kohli brings out.

“They both have quite a similar attitude, have the will to perform, thought Virat Kohli looks to be quite aggressive on the field but Babar Azam looks to be calm and collected on the field. Maybe, Kohli is showing from outside that he is aggressive, but he is calm from the inside, just to pose a fear in the bowler’s mind.

“I feel Babar needs to bring his expressions on the field as well. He troubles bowlers with his batting, but if he brings attitude on the field, it will certainly help him in a longer run,“ Sohail said.