Only 3 out of 140 aspirants clear BCCI's umpiring exam as majority of them fail to go past writing section

Umpires

Only three out of 140 aspirants managed to pass the Level 2 umpiring tests conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI). The successful candidates will now be eligible to officiate in Group D women’s and junior matches.

The cut-off was 90 marks out of 200 (100 for the written test, 35 for viva and video, and 30 for the physical). It was for the first time since the pandemic that the board included physical tests, keeping up with the increasing physical demands of umpiring. The video test included match footage and questions on umpiring in specific situations.

Most performed well in practicals but the written test was a hurdle too tall for them.

As reported by the Indian Express, most of the candidates did well in the practical but when it came to the written test, they probably had one of the biggest nightmares of their lives. Out of 140 aspirants, only 3 could pass the test and make it to the next level.

According to the board official, the focus of the exam was not merely on laws and bylaws but on interpretation and implementation in a live-game situation, on testing practical reasoning rather than theoretical knowledge.

The exam is part of the board’s measures to raise the standard of Indian umpires after repeated complaints of their poor quality in the domestic circuit. The IPL last year was replete with howlers from Indian umpires, who faced heavy criticism from former players.

BCCI old hand and former game development manager Ratnakar Shetty says there needs to be a system in place.

“BCCI must restart educational programs for budding umpires in each state association. In 2006, the BCCI identified a group of retired first-class umpires and trained them to be educators. We used to depute two educators to each state unit, other than Mumbai, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where regular umpire coaching happens,” Shetty said.