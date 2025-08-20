Online Gaming Bill 2025: A look at how the new law will impact Indian cricket's revenue

Although the Bill is celebrated as a significant milestone for esports and educational gaming, its limitations on real money gaming platforms may pose challenges for the multi-billion-dollar fantasy gaming sector that has, up to this point, supported cricket's sponsorship landscape.

In a significant step, the Lok Sabha has approved the Online Gaming Bill 2025, which imposes major regulations that will outlaw real money gaming platforms throughout India. This legislation is intended to address gambling-related issues, but it’s raising worries about how it might impact the financial health of the Indian cricket scene, which is deeply connected to the thriving fantasy sports and real money gaming markets.

Overview of the Bill

The Online Gaming Bill 2025 bans the offering or facilitation of online real money games, including popular fantasy sports sites like Dream11 and My11Circle, both of which have invested heavily in Indian cricket sponsorships. On top of that, the law will prevent financial institutions from handling payments for these games and lays down strict penalties, including heavy fines and prison time for violators.

Effects on Cricket Sponsorship

Cricket has greatly benefited from the gaming boom, with fantasy sports companies investing hundreds of crores in sponsorships and team deals. For instance, Dream11 notably secured title sponsorship for the Indian cricket team for around INR 358 crore, highlighting how reliant the sport has become on these kinds of partnerships.

An industry executive pointed out, "The ban poses a real threat to a key revenue source that supports not just teams and players, but the entire cricket ecosystem, including leagues, broadcasters, and advertisers."

Industry Concerns and Job Impact

Beyond cricket, implementing this bill could have wider repercussions for the gaming industry, valued at $3.7 billion and expected to see significant growth. The Entertainment and Sports sectors are worried about a potential downturn that could jeopardize thousands of jobs connected to real money gaming platforms, both directly and indirectly.

Industry groups are speaking out, expressing concerns about the risks of driving the sector underground. "If legitimate platforms are banned, illegal operators will take their place," noted an industry representative. "This is bad for regulation and player safety."

The Esports Sector's Perspective

Interestingly, despite some resistance from the real money gaming community, the Esports industry is embracing the bill. They highlight its distinction from gambling and the possible clarity it may provide to regulations.

The Future of Indian Cricket

As the Online Gaming Bill 2025 takes effect, the Indian cricket industry is looking at a potentially hazy financial future. The ban on real money gaming could cut down on sponsorship revenues that have surged with the popularity of fantasy sports, which engage cricket fans so effectively. Stakeholders will be keeping a close eye on how this all plays out and whether new revenue opportunities can be found in this difficult regulatory environment.

