One skill from Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, David Warner and Steve Smith? Here is what Kane Williamson will like to borrow

While fans have their preferences when it comes to picking their favourite cricketer, there is one player who may not have any haters - Kane Willaimson.

The talismanic captain of New Zealand won many hearts after he received the 'Man of the Tournament' award at the 2019 World Cup after a heartbreaking defeat to England.

The skipper showed all that the gentleman's game should be like and has since been regarded as one of the best in the game. Now when asked if he could borrow a skill from players like Virat Kohli, David Warner, Babar Azam and Steve Smith, Williamson picked his choice.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Willaimson said when it came to the Indian skipper, he wanted to borrow everything from him. The two have been known to be close friends off-field and have shown the respect they have for each other on multiple occassions.

Further, Williamson also said that he was in awe of the way Kohli hits the ball.

When it came to Pakistani captain Babar, Williamson indicated his admiration for his cover-drive and back-foot punches. Not just Willaimson but even fellow Kiwi, Simon Doull had appreciated Babar’s cover drive.

As for his SurnRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Warner, the Blackcaps captain was all praises for his backfoot play. He said he desired to borrow the skill from the Australian.

As from Smith, Williamson said he would like to acquire the ability to find gaps. “We all want to hit the ball like Virat and find the gaps like Steve Smith,” Williamson told Cricbuzz.