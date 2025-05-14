Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket last week before the upcoming tour of England. Virat Kohli also announced his retirement on May 12, calling it a difficult decision.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has expressed his thoughts on the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. Yograj emphasized that players should only consider retirement when they are physically unable to take the field, asserting that both Kohli and Rohit still have much to contribute to the game.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket last week, amid reports suggesting he may be relieved of his captaincy ahead of the upcoming tour of England. Following suit, Virat Kohli declared his retirement on May 12, describing the decision as a challenging one.

In an interview with ANI News, Yograj Singh acknowledged the impact of Kohli and Rohit's departures from Test cricket, stating that it represents a significant loss for the Indian team. He recalled advising his son Yuvraj that players should not step away from the sport unless they are physically unable to continue.

"Itne bade player hain, loss toh hota hee hai. 2011 mein kaafi logon ko team se nikaala gaya, ya unhone retirement le li. Team toot gayi thi aur ab tak jaake nahin khadi hai. Har aadmi ka ek waqt hota hai. Par main samajhta hoon Virat aur Rohit mein bahut cricket abhi bhi padi hai. Main maanta hoon ki hamaare jo legends hain, outstanding cricketers hain, unpe dhyaan dena chahiye, kahin na kahin unhein motivation ki zarurat hoti hai. Maine Yuvi se bhi yehi baat kahi thi, maidan hee chod diye toh kya fayda. Maidan tab chodo jab tumhaare paanv nahin hilte."

(Virat is a big player, so it will obviously be a loss. When many players were either removed, retired, or coerced into retirement in 2011, the team fell apart and has still not stood back up. But everyone's time comes. I feel a lot of cricket is still left in Virat and Rohit... I told Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) that it was not the right move when he was retiring. One should walk away from the field when one can no longer walk.)

As India's most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli has guided the squad to an astounding 40 wins in 68 games. In addition to having an impeccable record at home—never losing a series on Indian soil—he created history as the first Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.

Along with his accomplishments as captain, Kohli has scored an incredible 9,230 runs in 123 Test matches, including 30 hundreds. His legacy in the sport is further cemented by this outstanding effort, which places him as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the Test format.

