'One of the greats...': Australian players describe Virat Kohli in one word ahead of WTC final

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

As the all-important World Test Championship final approaches, the Australian team players have been reflecting on the formidable Indian batter, Virat Kohli. In an attempt to encapsulate his prowess in a single word, the Australian team players have praised Kohli for his exceptional skills on the pitch.

Undoubtedly, Kohli will be a key player for India in the upcoming match, as they strive to clinch the World Test Championship title after coming agonizingly close in 2021. With a fantastic record against Australia in the longest format of the game, Kohli has scored an impressive 1979 runs at an average of 48.26 in the 24 matches he has played against the Aussies. Notably, Kohli has scored 8 hundreds against Australia in Tests, with his highest score of 186 coming against them during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year in Ahmedabad.

As Kohli prepares for the WTC Final, he is coming off the back of a brilliant IPL 2023 campaign, where he scored an impressive 639 runs and signed off with back-to-back hundreds. It is clear that Kohli's form and skill will be a significant factor in India's quest for victory in the upcoming match.

The Australian team members, including Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Pat Cummins, expressed their admiration for Virat Kohli. However, they also acknowledged that they would prefer if the Indian batsman did not score during the upcoming WTC Final.

Green referred to Virat Kohli as the quintessential leader of India's cricket team. Green lauded Kohli's unwavering commitment to the sport and his ability to lead by example, citing his decade-long tenure as a testament to his exceptional leadership skills.

“The man of India, that he has been for quite a while and he’s been leading the team for the last decade basically and being so successful," Green said.

David Warner expressed his admiration for Kohli's incredible cover drive, while Labuschagne praised the 34-year-old as one of the greats in all formats of the game.

Usman Khawaja referred to Kohli as "competitive," and Mitchell Starc lauded his impressive skills and called him the backbone of the Indian middle order.

Meanwhile, Cummins described Kohli as a good player who is always up for a fight, and Steve Smith hailed him as a true superstar of the game.

“He’s been a superstar for a long time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against us, but hopefully we can keep him quiet this week," said Smith.

READ| WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for