'One of the best decisions from...', cricketers react as BCCI announces equal pay for men and women cricketers

Indian Women's team

Indian women cricketers took to social media to laud the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for introducing equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers in a huge step to introduce pay equity in the sport.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took to social media to express happiness at the move, calling it a "red letter day for women's cricket in India. "Truly a red-letter day for Women`s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCIand @JayShah," tweeted Harmanpreet Kaur.

Legendary Indian batter and former batter Mithali Raj also lauded BCCI for the move, saying that with this move and the Women's IPL next year, the country is stepping into a new era of women's cricket. "This is a historic decision for women's cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today," tweeted Mithali.

Former Indian pace great Jhulan Goswami also lauded the move by tweeting, "Great initiative from @BCCIand @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It's also an imp. step in creating gender equality in society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI's footsteps.

Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh extended his congratulations to BCCI by tweeting, "Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed! @iRogerBinny @JayShah.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development."I'm pleased to announce BCCI`s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women`s cricket team would earn the same match fees as their male counterparts."The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet