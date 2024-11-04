In his announcement, he said,“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last.”

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has played for India in all three formats, Wriddhiman Saha, has officially bid adieu to all kinds of cricket with the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Saha, who made his first international appearance in 2010, has been a fine cricketer and has played 40 Test matches and 9 ODIs. He is considered one of the best wicketkeepers of the Indian cricket team and is famous for his brilliant work behind the wickets. Saha scored more than 1300 runs in tests and 3 hundreds, and he is the second-highest Indian wicketkeeper in terms of test centuries, only behind MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Saha said in his announcement, “After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy, before I retire. To everyone who has been part of this amazing journey, I want to say thank you for your support. This is our theme for the season: “Let’s make this one count.”.

After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember! pic.twitter.com/sGElgZuqfP — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 3, 2024

However, Saha was dropped from the BCCI’s central contracts in 2023 and has not been selected for the national team since his last Test match in December 2021 against New Zealand. His IPL journey too is over; he has not signed up for the next mega auction and is likely to bid adieu to T20 cricket.

Saha has played in all the seasons of the IPL ever since it began in 2008 for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and recently for the Gujarat Titans. He was a key player in Gujarat’s victory in the 2022 season but was not signed for the following season.