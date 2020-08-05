'One of a kind' skipper MS Dhoni is uncomparable: Rohit Sharma

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma has showered praises on MS Dhoni by labelling the former Indian skipper as "one of a kind".

Previously during a Super Over podcast, veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina had called Sharma the 'next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team'.

Rohit, who is the skipper of Mumbai Indians in the IPL and currently also holds the post of vice-captain for India's limited-overs teams, recently expressed his thoughts on the comparison of his captaincy style to that of Dhoni's.

"Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina," Rohit said in a Twitter video he posted in reply to a fan question.

"MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses."

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Q: Raina recently made a comparison between Dhoni and you. Can you explain what you see as most important elements of your captaincy style and how you differ from other captains. #AskRo - @UjwalKS A: pic.twitter.com/d4SbarzNBA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020

Speaking on the topic of Rohit Sharma's captaincy style, Raina had said: "I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen...I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh."

"MS Dhoni was brilliant. He (Rohit) has won more (IPL) trophies than MS, but they both are very similar. Both of them, as captains, like to listen."

"When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental aspects of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful," he added.