One more season for Thala? MS Dhoni hints at conditions for IPL 2027 return with classic analogy

MS Dhoni has sparked speculation about his IPL 2027 future with a classic analogy, hinting at the conditions that could influence his return for another season with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has just dropped his strongest hint yet about returning for another IPL season. He says he'll decide on his future before December. After missing all of last season with a calf injury and with Chennai failing to make the IPL 2026 playoffs there’s been a lot of talk about whether the former India captain will play on.

At a healthcare event in Bengaluru, someone asked him, yet again, what his plans are. True to form, Dhoni kept things light joking that it all depends on his tests and whether the doctors clear him for another year in CSK colors.

“Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” said Dhoni, as quoted by ANI.

He didn’t shy away from putting the doctors on the spot either, saying it’s really up to them to make sure he’s fit enough to handle another IPL grind.

“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them.”

As for CSK, they’re still hoping to see him back in action come IPL 2027. CEO Kasi Viswanathan says the final call is Dhoni’s but he’s optimistic.

"It's a question you need to ask him. I also have to ask him. He informs us of his decision when he arrives in Chennai. I have a feeling that the chances of him continuing to play for CSK are there. He is still a player, you know," Kasi Viswanathan said.

Chennai have made some big changes behind the scenes after their missed playoff spot with Stephen Fleming stepping down as head coach and Zaheer Khan taking over. Now, all eyes are on Dhoni’s next move.

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