'One man army' David Warner scores 94 runs, Australia fold for 141, netizens react with memes

Zimbabwe registered a massive upset as they defeated Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series in Queensland. While the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, Zimbabwe put in a memorable performance to win the final game.
More than the win though, the manner in which Australia lost the fixture become a huge talking point on social media. Aaron Finch's side suffered a massive collapse but David Warner played the role of a 'lone warrior'.
While Australia folded for just 141 runs after being asked to bat first, Warner did the majority of the scoring as his 94-run innings got his team to a respectable total. While the visitors chased down the required target in just 39 overs to seal a historic win, Warner was hailed on Twitter as fans reacted with memes after Australia's collapse.
Check how fans reacted to David Warner's 94-run knock against Zimbabwe:
Something that happens once in a decade.#tigerexch #AusVsZim #cricketaustralia #t20 pic.twitter.com/lnQbfbndO2 — Tigerexch (@tigerexch) September 3, 2022
#AUSvZIM
David Warner : Let's make another ODI century
Ryan Burl : pic.twitter.com/ySX2BkUzSB— Hunain Saleh (BA56 FAN) (@hunainsaleh258) September 3, 2022
WTF! Is this scorecard
David Warner - 94 runs
Extra - 9 runs
All other 9 players - 38#AUSVSZIM pic.twitter.com/K7wX3SpNWL — CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) September 3, 2022
David Warner hasn't got an international century since when? Underrated non century making big player, all thanks to Kohli. — Udit (@udit_buch) September 3, 2022
"Any danger of scoring runs lads?" - David Warner. pic.twitter.com/tfNEMlvmwE — CricBlog (@cric_blog) September 3, 2022
David Warner played a lone hand for Australia with the bat today #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/xULWOQRrht— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 3, 2022
Lone Warrior #Warner @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/hR8iiVx0cX — Manohar Rao (@ManiRao16) September 3, 2022
Meanwhile talking about the match, Warner missed his century by six runs, as Ryan Burl picked up a five-fer to restrict Australia to a modest total. Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva remained unbeaten at 37 to lead his side to a memorable win over Australia.