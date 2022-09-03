Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'One man army' David Warner scores 94 runs, Australia fold for 141, netizens react with memes

David Warner played the role of a 'Lone Warrior' according to Twitterati as Australia folded for 141 against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI of the series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

'One man army' David Warner scores 94 runs, Australia fold for 141, netizens react with memes
David Warner scored 94 runs against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe registered a massive upset as they defeated Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series in Queensland. While the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, Zimbabwe put in a memorable performance to win the final game. 

More than the win though, the manner in which Australia lost the fixture become a huge talking point on social media. Aaron Finch's side suffered a massive collapse but David Warner played the role of a 'lone warrior'.

While Australia folded for just 141 runs after being asked to bat first, Warner did the majority of the scoring as his 94-run innings got his team to a respectable total. While the visitors chased down the required target in just 39 overs to seal a historic win, Warner was hailed on Twitter as fans reacted with memes after Australia's collapse. 

READ| India 'laadla' of world cricket as they make more money, not because they play well: Mohammad Hafeez

Check how fans reacted to David Warner's 94-run knock against Zimbabwe:

Meanwhile talking about the match, Warner missed his century by six runs, as Ryan Burl picked up a five-fer to restrict Australia to a modest total. Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva remained unbeaten at 37 to lead his side to a memorable win over Australia. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.