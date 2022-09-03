'One man army' David Warner scores 94 runs, Australia fold for 141, netizens react with memes

David Warner scored 94 runs against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe registered a massive upset as they defeated Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series in Queensland. While the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, Zimbabwe put in a memorable performance to win the final game.

More than the win though, the manner in which Australia lost the fixture become a huge talking point on social media. Aaron Finch's side suffered a massive collapse but David Warner played the role of a 'lone warrior'.

While Australia folded for just 141 runs after being asked to bat first, Warner did the majority of the scoring as his 94-run innings got his team to a respectable total. While the visitors chased down the required target in just 39 overs to seal a historic win, Warner was hailed on Twitter as fans reacted with memes after Australia's collapse.

Check how fans reacted to David Warner's 94-run knock against Zimbabwe:

#AUSvZIM

David Warner : Let's make another ODI century

Ryan Burl : pic.twitter.com/ySX2BkUzSB September 3, 2022

WTF! Is this scorecard

David Warner - 94 runs

Extra - 9 runs

All other 9 players - 38#AUSVSZIM pic.twitter.com/K7wX3SpNWL — CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) September 3, 2022

David Warner hasn't got an international century since when? Underrated non century making big player, all thanks to Kohli. — Udit (@udit_buch) September 3, 2022

"Any danger of scoring runs lads?" - David Warner. pic.twitter.com/tfNEMlvmwE — CricBlog (@cric_blog) September 3, 2022

David Warner played a lone hand for Australia with the bat today #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/xULWOQRrht September 3, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, Warner missed his century by six runs, as Ryan Burl picked up a five-fer to restrict Australia to a modest total. Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva remained unbeaten at 37 to lead his side to a memorable win over Australia.