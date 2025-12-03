One-in-a-million moment: KL Rahul's 'not again' reaction goes viral as India lose 20th straight ODI toss

India’s astonishing streak of losing 20 consecutive ODI tosses continues, with fans highlighting KL Rahul’s viral ‘Not Again’ reaction. The one-in-a-million moment has sparked debate, memes and disbelief across social media as India’s unbelievable toss drought shows no sign of ending.

India's remarkable run of unfortunate luck at the coin toss reached an astonishing and unprecedented world record on Wednesday during the second ODI against South Africa. Stand-in captain KL Rahul faced off against South Africa's Temba Bavuma for the toss and officially lost, marking the 20th consecutive time the Indian men's team has lost the toss in international matches across all formats.

The moment right after the coin landed quickly went viral. As the match referee confirmed the outcome in favor of South Africa, KL Rahul, typically a composed cricketer, could not conceal his utter disbelief. The camera captured a priceless moment: his eyes widened in surprise, a wry, almost humorous, half-smile appeared on his lips, and he briefly glanced skyward—a universally recognized gesture of "How is this even possible?"

This unfortunate streak began over a year ago, starting with the loss in the 2023 World Cup final, and has continued relentlessly under various captains, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and now Rahul. The odds of losing 20 consecutive 50-50 flips are astronomically low, estimated at about 1 in 1,048,576, highlighting the statistical anomaly of this record.

Despite the ongoing misfortune, Rahul took the result in stride, acknowledging at the toss, We know what to expect. The boys are looking in good shape. And I'm excited about this game. Before the series as well, we spoke about it (dew). This is a time in India where there is a lot of dew. We're expecting dew in every place that we play. So, the bowlers have spoken about it. A few tactics and a few things that we've spoken about, which I think we did really well in the last game. So, that'll give our bowling team a lot of confidence." South Africa, aware of the advantage of batting under the more favorable conditions expected later in the evening due to dew, predictably opted to field first.

While India's performance on the field has remained strong despite the toss curse—including a thrilling win in the first ODI—the streak has become a source of both frustration and dark humor among fans. Social media is currently awash with memes, with many suggesting the team should consult a different "expert" before the next match. The pressing question now is when, or if, this historic run of bad luck will finally come to an end.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

