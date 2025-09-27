'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach for dropped catches in Asia Cup

Ahead of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, former Indian spinner has slammed the fielding coach for not training properly to grab catches.

India and Pakistan are all set for the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India became the first team in the tournament to reach the final, and they are still undefeated after six games. The stellar performances from batting and bowling have brought the Men in Blue to the final with convincing wins in almost every game. However, the only concern for India has been their fielding as they have dropped over a dozen catches in six matches so far.

Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach

Talking about Team India's fielding to ANI, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has slammed the fielding coach and said, ''You should practice. What is the fielding coach doing? He should make them practice taking catches under the light. You are professional cricketers. You have to work hard and adjust to it. I agree that one or two dropped catches can happen in a match. But it has been happening consistently. I think Gautam Gambhir needs to focus on fielding.''

''In T20Is, dropping one catch can prove costly and the Indian team is dropping three to four catches. They need to focus on fielding. There should be no margin or error in the final against Pakistan. Even if there is a problem, you should find a solution to it,'' he added.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have already faced each other in the tournament twice, and both games have been won by Team India effortlessly.

IND vs PAK: Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.