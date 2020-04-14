'On what basis can he be selected': Gautam Gambhir sees no return of MS Dhoni to Indian team

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir claimed that if the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is called off this year amid COVID-19 crisis, it will probably going to be hard for MS Dhoni to make his comeback into the national side.

IPL 2020 was to be the return of MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has not played a single match for Indian since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals exit.

While all expected to see the player in action, the postponement of the IPL due to the coronavirus pandemic has got fans questioning the cricketer's future. While many are saying, he will make a return, cricket pundits feel his time with the Indian team is up and may not feature in the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup.

“If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir said.

Speaking on the topic of the forthcoming World Cup later year, the 38-year-old named KL Rahul as Dhoni's ideal replacement in Men In Blue's playing 11.

“Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim,” Gambhir said.

“Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team. As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice,” he further added.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month is due to expire on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 am where he is likely to make an announcement regarding the extension of the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.