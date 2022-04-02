On This Day - MS Dhoni 'finishes off in style' to win India ODI World Cup 2011 - Watch and relive

"MS Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years! The party start in the dressing room," these words will forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan as Ravi Shastri poetically described the winning moment when India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011.

It was on this day, in 2011, Team India created history by winning the coveted title for only the second time, after their triumph in 1983. MS Dhoni played a key inning of 91 not out in 79 balls to turn the tie in India's favour.

Batting first, India's co-hosts of the ICC World Cup in 2011, Sri Lanka gave the Men in Blue a daunting target of 275, and in reply, the Indian side faltered early after opener Sachin Tendulkar (18 off 14) and Virender Sehwag (0 off 2) couldn't impress in the final.

READ| Viral! MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir greet each other after LSG vs CSK match, fans react with memes - WATCH video

The pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli then steadied the ship, and it was Gambhir in particular, who played arguably the most important innings of his life - 97 off 122 balls, to turn the tide in India's favour. After Kohli was dismissed by Dilshan, MS Dhoni came out to bat and from then on, there was no turning back.

He struck a 'magnificent six' to help India etch their names in the history books.

Here's the winning shot from MS Dhoni to give you a jolt of nostalgia:

On this day in 2011



“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years! The party start in the dressing room.



Literally @RaviShastriOfc lives in everyone's heart through these line.#MSDhoni #Dhonipic.twitter.com/9EN4RQY4qG — Shivam Jaiswal(@7jaiswalshivam) April 2, 2022

Earlier on Saturday morning, BCCI shared a picture of the Indian team, as they remembered the historic triumph on this date, in 2011. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Etched in our memories FOREVER! #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time."

READ| LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni surpasses HUGE milestone, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elusive list

Etched in our memories FOREVER!



#OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. pic.twitter.com/HcsrWzJGJ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2022

While Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, after India's heartbreak at the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, he continues to go strong for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and will next be seen in action for CSK on April 3, as they take on Punjab Kings.