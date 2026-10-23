On this day in 2022: How Virat Kohli engineered India's historic T20 World Cup win over Pakistan at MCG

Relive Virat Kohli’s unforgettable knock against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. From his stunning unbeaten 82 to India’s dramatic last-ball victory, revisit the iconic innings that secured one of the most memorable wins in cricket history.

October 23 — that’s a date Indian cricket fans won’t forget anytime soon. On this day, India pulled off an incredible win over Pakistan in what turned out to be one of the wildest T20 World Cup games ever, back in 2022 in Australia. Sure, it was an India-Pakistan clash, which always brings drama, but this one had something special. The tension and chaos? Unmatched even now.

Today, it’s been four years since that legendary night when Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, taking India to a famous victory over their fiercest rivals. Here’s why that evening still stands out.

1) The stakes were sky-high

The year before, in 2021, Pakistan finally broke their World Cup curse against India, trouncing them by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. That loss stung. And just before the 2022 World Cup, Pakistan got the better of India again during the Asia Cup. Heading into the tournament, India had a point to prove.

Played at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, jammed with more than 90,000 fans living every moment. India just had to win that night. Another loss would’ve crushed them, both on the field and off.

2) India’s comeback from 31/4

The chase looked over before it even started. India was reeling at 31 for 4. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel — all gone in a flash. For Indian fans, it felt horribly familiar: another World Cup disaster against Pakistan. Winning looked impossible. But commentator Isa Guha, standing near the ropes, told everyone, “Don’t write India off because Virat Kohli is still there.” She knew something the rest of us weren’t ready to believe.

3) Kohli’s dry patch

Honestly, 2022 hadn’t been easy for Virat. He struggled for runs in the IPL and hadn’t scored an international century since 2019. He let go of the T20I captaincy, then lost his ODI leadership role. By the start of 2022, he’d quit as Test captain too. Kohli even took a mental health break and admitted he’d been “trying to fake intensity.”

That break worked wonders. He came back for the Asia Cup, finally broke his hundred drought, and brought that rejuvenated hunger into this World Cup clash. That one knock — 82 not out under unthinkable pressure — reminded everyone why he’s the ultimate chasemaster.

4) The “shot of the century”

Forget analysis — just remember this moment. India needed 28 off 8 balls. The win predictor gave them a 3% chance. Haris Rauf was in the middle of a dream spell.

Then Kohli flicked the switch. The fifth ball of the 19th over — a length ball at his body — and Kohli, like only he could, sent it rocketing straight back over the bowler’s head for six. ICC later called it the “shot of the century.” Next ball, he flicked another six over fine leg. Suddenly, hope came roaring back.

5) The wild last over

If you thought the drama would die down, you haven’t watched enough India-Pakistan matches. With 16 needed off the last over, Mohammad Nawaz came on to bowl. He got Hardik Pandya first ball. Dinesh Karthik came in, scrambled a single; Kohli ran a couple. Then Nawaz bowled a waist-high full toss — Kohli pulled it for six and demanded a no-ball. And he got it.

Now it was six off three. Nawaz bowled a wide. Kohli got bowled by the legitimate free-hit — the ball ricocheted off the stumps, and they ran three. But wait — Karthik was stumped the next ball. With two needed, Ashwin walked in and coolly let a wide go, tying the scores. With everyone holding their breath, Ashwin lifted the last ball over the infield for the winning run.

Kohli threw his arms up and took a moment to soak it all in, eyes skyward, as teammates swarmed him. Rohit Sharma, the then Indian captain, lifted Kohli above his shoulders while “Chak De India” thundered around the Melbourne stands.