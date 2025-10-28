FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'On the road to recovery': BCCI provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury, which he sustained during the third and final ODI match against Australia on Saturday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious injury during the third and final ODI game in the series against Australia on Saturday. Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen while taking a stunning catch, which dismissed Alex Carey. After the incident, he was immediately taken out of the field by the medical staff and was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Sydney. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a latest update on his injury and said that the star batter is on the road to recovery.

 

BCCI shares update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

 

In a post shared on X, BCCI posted a second medical update of Iyer and wrote, ''Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested.''

 

''His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,'' BCCI added.

 

 

How did Iyer sustain injury?

 

During the Sydney ODI on October 25, Iyer took a stunner while running from backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey on a delivery by Harshit Rana. However, it turned out to be unfortunate for the fielder, as he suffered a nasty fall, landing on his left elbow and ribs. After grabbing the catch, Iyer was seen in extreme pain and was taken back to the dressing room by the medical staff.

