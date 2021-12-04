Omicron strain: Ahead of India tour of South Africa, BCCI makes BIG announcement

Amid the fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, on Saturday, made a major announcement and said that India would tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs.

Shah further announced that the four T20Is which were also originally part of the tour will now be played at a later date. "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.