Omicron strain: Ahead of India tour of South Africa, BCCI makes BIG announcement

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Amid the fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, on Saturday, made a major announcement and said that India would tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs. 

Shah further announced that the four T20Is which were also originally part of the tour will now be played at a later date. "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.

