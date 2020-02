Oman vs Maldives, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OMN vs MLD today in ACC Western Region T20

Dream11 Prediction - Oman vs Maldives

OMN vs MLD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Oman vs Maldives in ACC Western Region T20 today, February 25.

Oman vs Maldives (OMN vs QAT) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Suraj Kumar, Hassan Rasheed

Batters – Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Jatinder Singh (C)

All-Rounders – Khawar Ali (VC), Ibrahim Hassan

Bowlers – Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs MLD My Dream11 Team

Suraj Kumar, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Jatinder Singh (C), Khawar Ali (VC), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs MLD Probable Playing 11

Oman possible XI: Khawar Ali (C), Jatinder Singh, Suraj Kumar (WK), Wasim Ali/Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Sanuth, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Maldives possible XI: Umar Adam, Mohamed Rishwan, Nilantha Cooray, Tharaka Ruwan, Hassan Rasheed (C), Mohamed Azzam (WK), Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq.

