Star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play a central role in Team India's Holi celebrations, bringing energy and vibrancy to the team gatherings.

The festival of Holi is a lively celebration filled with colors and joy, and it truly holds a special spot in Indian culture. For the Indian cricket team, this festive vibe goes beyond just the game, uniting players in a spirited show of friendship and fun.

Star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been at the heart of Team India's Holi festivities, creating a lively and colorful atmosphere whenever the team comes together. Remember that time when these iconic Indian batsmen led the 2023 Holi celebration on a team bus with their teammates?

In March 2023, senior cricketers such as Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and others were spotted joyfully celebrating Holi inside the team bus. Gill even captured the moment and shared it on social media, highlighting the team's unity and festive spirit.

Indian cricket team Holi Celebration

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Gill pic.twitter.com/qUDG2rUpu2 — ROHIT TV (@rohittv_45) March 7, 2023

While the Indian players had a fantastic Holi celebration in 2023, they are currently on a break to allow them to join their respective franchises for the IPL 2025 season.

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the 'Men in Blue' recently secured the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE by defeating New Zealand in a nail-biting final. But now, all eyes are on the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which is set to kick off on March 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a match between RCB and the defending champions KKR. The season will run until May 25, after which Indian players will regroup for a five-match Test series in England.

