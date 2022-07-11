'Watch out for in future!': Rohit Sharma's 2011 tweet about Suryakumar Yadav resurfaces

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after smashing ton

While England was almost on the winnings side in the 3rd T20I, they did face a challenge from Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. The middle-order batter went on a rampage as he went on to score 117 runs during the '3rd Vitality T20I game.

READ | 'Thank you Virat Kohli for sledging Suryakumar Yadav': Twitter in overdrive after SKY's ton

However, what got fans talking was Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's old tweet which made netizens aware of a batter named Suryakumar Yadav.

Back in 2011, the 'Hitman' had taken to social media and tweeted, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Soon after seeing Suryakumar's - who is also called SKY - batting against England, fans started trending Rohit Sharma's old tweet.

You knew it back than & @surya_14kumar is proving it https://t.co/0rgPBUbgot — SOURAV DAS (@BeingSouravDas7) July 11, 2022

Talking about the clash, England scored 215 runs as Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42) contributed to the score. The Indian pace attack, which was changed for the third game, saw Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel pick wickets, but also get hammered all over the ground.

In reply, the Indian top-order was sent back quickly without troubling the scoreboard much. However, Suryakumar Yadav alongside Shreyas Iyer (28) made sure to stabilise the innings as they tried to move things ahead. However, the Indian side kept losing wickets which saw England win by 17 runs.