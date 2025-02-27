This time, unlike before, the rumor started after MS Dhoni communicated a clear message to the fans in a rather distinctive way.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of India, has once again raised speculation that he may retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with just one month until the 2025 tournament. This time, though, rumors started to circulate after Dhoni delivered a moving message to his followers in a unique manner.

Dhoni's t-shirt went viral on social media when he arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to prepare for the 18th season of the IPL. It showed a Morse-coded message that said, "One last time." Fans were moved by this mysterious statement, which also sparked online discussions.

The Chennai Super Kings will be conducting a training camp at Chepauk for a month leading up to their first match of the season against their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, on March 23 at home. Dhoni's arrival in Chennai, along with the mysterious message on his t-shirt, has created an atmosphere of intrigue and excitement for the upcoming IPL season.

During the launch of his app powered by Single.id last week, Dhoni shared his wish to cherish every moment he has left as an active cricketer and to enjoy the game like a child.

“I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play,” he said. “I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not.

“But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done,” he added.

In order to allow former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play in the next IPL 2025 season as an uncapped player, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reintroduced a regulation that was originally repealed in 2021. This rule permits Indian players who haven't played in an international match for five years or more to enter the auction as uncapped players.

Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. A year later, he formally declared his retirement from international cricket. This move now makes it possible for him to participate in the IPL again as an uncapped player, which is a significant turning point in his incredible cricket career.

