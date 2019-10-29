Official: ICC bans Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for 2 years under Anti-Corruption Code

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received a two years ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the player failed to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit on Tuesday.

According to the official sentence, he will be suspended for a year after Shakib accepted all three charges of breaking ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

The three acts are:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018 Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

The ICC official statement went on to add that under the provisions of the Code, Mr Al Hasan chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity said: “Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code."

"He should have reported each of these approaches. Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation."

"He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer,” he added.