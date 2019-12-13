OFFICIAL: Dwayne Bravo confirms return to international cricket for West Indies

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has announced his return to international cricket on Friday (December 13).

The ex-Windies skipper brought an end to his 14-year-old international career last year in October but has represented numerous teams in T20I format of the game.

In an official statement, Bravo expressed that he made a U-turn after being prompted by the change of guard in the West Indies Cricket Board.

“Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to international cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world,” Bravo said in a statement.

“It’s no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes,” he added.

Since West Indies' loss in the T20I against Pakistan in September 2016, the 36-year-old has not been part of the national side after his fall out with the country's cricketing body.

The versatile cricketer has earned 40 Tests caps, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for West Indies since making his international debut way back in 2004.

“With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special,” the 36-year-old said.

“We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, [Lendl] Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.

“With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20I cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always,” he added.