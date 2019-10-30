Official: Cricket Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as new assistant coach

Just days after being appointed as the new head coach of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald on Wednesday was announced as the assistant to head coach Justin Langer ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year by Cricket Australia (CA).

The 38-year-old will now be holding serious talks with Cricket Australia to agree on terms.

McDonald currently also holds a coaching contract with Birmingham Phoenix in England's The Hundred tournament and also with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

The 38-year-old - who played four Tests for Australia - had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach.

The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to win the Big Bash this year.

McDonald has been a part of the IPL in the past has played for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012–2013. He was also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore.