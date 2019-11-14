Official: Ajinkya Rahane joins Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for two players ahead of IPL 2020

On the final day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window, Delhi Capitals (DC) secured yet another blockbuster signing after bringing in Kings XI Punjab's skipper Ashwin; as they announced the arrival of Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane had been with Rajasthan Royals since 2011 and has led the side in 2018 as well, has a price tag of R4 crore. It is also learnt that Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in exchange.

The Capitals were in talks with Royals for a few months now to acquire Rahane and finally, the transfer went through.

The make the deal possible, DC decided to trade leg spinner Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals. Not only Mayank, but Delhi also traded Rahul Tewatia, who started his IPL career with Rajasthan back in 2014.

Before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then making his move to Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019, Tewatia used to play for the Rajasthan franchise.

As negotiations began, Sourav Ganguly, who was still an advisor with Delhi Capitals, had said that Rahane as an all-format player.

Rahane will be joining a batting line-up which has Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari.

The India Test vice-captain will also get to work under head coach Ricky Ponting and join forces with personal coach Pravin Amre.

Rahane scored 3,820 runs at a strike rate of 122 and has a more impressive IPL record than his international white-ball numbers.