'Offer hua tha uss waqt...': Salman Khan finally reveals reason behind not owning an IPL team

'Dabangg' Khan of Bollywood recently made shocking revelations about the reason for owning a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian Premier League is one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, and it won't be wrong to say that it is the biggest cricket league in the world. Started in 2008, IPL has successfully completed its 18 seasons, each one being more exciting than its predecessor. Not only popular cricket players, but IPL has also been associated with many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, among others. However, there is one B-Town mega star who is not associated with the IPL since its inception. Yes, we are talking about the 'Dabangg' Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's plans to own IPL team ever?

In a recent event, Salman Khan opened up about his plans to own a team in the IPL. In reply, he said, ''IPL ke liye too old ho gaye hum" (I am too old to buy an IPL team now)'' He also revealed that he was offered to own a team in the IPL ahead of its inaugural season, but he refused it.

''IPL offer hua tha us waqt, liya nahi (The IPL offer was made earlier, but I didn't accept it at that time). "Aisa nahi hai ki pachta rahe hain hum. Khush hi hain hum" (It is not like I have any regrets, I am happy)''

For those unversed, SRK and Juhi Chawla co-own Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings (previously called Kings XI Punjab). Before 2015, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also had minority stakes in Rajasthan Royals (RR).