'Of course, he can': Afghanistan star praises Rinku Singh's potential to continue MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's legacy

Headlines

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

DNA Verified: Did an Indian aircraft recently crash in Afghanistan? Know truth here

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

5 spices to curb sugar cravings

6 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with south films

10 foods to boost kidney health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

India’s highest-paid singer quit school at 9 to support family, faced acute poverty, wanted to end his life, now earns…

SonyLIV's new show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani sees Virat and Anushka face off in bitter rivalry, fans say 'this is wow'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Of course, he can': Afghanistan star praises Rinku Singh's potential to continue MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's legacy

Young batter Rinku Singh is emerging as one of the most reliable finishers for Team India.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rinku Singh, the young batting sensation, is swiftly establishing himself as one of Team India's dependable finishers. Despite being relatively new to the T20I format with just 15 matches under his belt, Rinku has showcased his prowess in multiple memorable innings, steering Team India to victory on numerous occasions.

A standout performance was witnessed during the third T20I against Afghanistan, where he played a pivotal knock of 69 runs off 39 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan wicketkeeper and Rinku's Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, recently made a bold prediction about Rinku's future, asserting that he possesses the capability to carry on the legacy of Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

'Undoubtedly, he will,' affirmed Gurbaz. 'The way he is currently performing is nothing short of remarkable. His recent displays for the Indian team against various opponents underline his consistent excellence. It clearly indicates that he is not just part of the team to come and go; he is here with a purpose. Rinku is driven, consistently putting in hard work, and that's a commendable trait about him,' Gurbaz stated in an interview with Sportskeeda.

'He is unquestionably a talented cricketer and an exceptional finisher. What sets him apart is his keen focus on watching the ball every time he steps up to bat. Unlike many batters who are eager to hit, Rinku is a clever cricketer. He possesses the ability to adapt to the conditions swiftly. He has the potential to be India's next finisher, contributing significantly to their team,' he added.

Describing Rinku's style, Gurbaz drew a comparison to a left-handed Dhoni, acknowledging that while he may not be on par with the stature of Dhoni just yet, he appreciates the composure that Rinku brings to the game. Gurbaz concluded, 'He has consistently piled on runs for Uttar Pradesh, earning his spot in the Indian team. Rinku Singh is certainly a name to watch out for.'

Ashwin also echoed similar sentiments on his YouTube channel, emphasizing the composure that Rinku exhibits and predicting a promising future for the budding cricketer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Ram Temple Inauguration: Know latest developments about Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to arrest of main accused in her deepfake video

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE