'Of course, he can': Afghanistan star praises Rinku Singh's potential to continue MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's legacy

Young batter Rinku Singh is emerging as one of the most reliable finishers for Team India.

Rinku Singh, the young batting sensation, is swiftly establishing himself as one of Team India's dependable finishers. Despite being relatively new to the T20I format with just 15 matches under his belt, Rinku has showcased his prowess in multiple memorable innings, steering Team India to victory on numerous occasions.

A standout performance was witnessed during the third T20I against Afghanistan, where he played a pivotal knock of 69 runs off 39 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan wicketkeeper and Rinku's Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, recently made a bold prediction about Rinku's future, asserting that he possesses the capability to carry on the legacy of Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

'Undoubtedly, he will,' affirmed Gurbaz. 'The way he is currently performing is nothing short of remarkable. His recent displays for the Indian team against various opponents underline his consistent excellence. It clearly indicates that he is not just part of the team to come and go; he is here with a purpose. Rinku is driven, consistently putting in hard work, and that's a commendable trait about him,' Gurbaz stated in an interview with Sportskeeda.

'He is unquestionably a talented cricketer and an exceptional finisher. What sets him apart is his keen focus on watching the ball every time he steps up to bat. Unlike many batters who are eager to hit, Rinku is a clever cricketer. He possesses the ability to adapt to the conditions swiftly. He has the potential to be India's next finisher, contributing significantly to their team,' he added.

Describing Rinku's style, Gurbaz drew a comparison to a left-handed Dhoni, acknowledging that while he may not be on par with the stature of Dhoni just yet, he appreciates the composure that Rinku brings to the game. Gurbaz concluded, 'He has consistently piled on runs for Uttar Pradesh, earning his spot in the Indian team. Rinku Singh is certainly a name to watch out for.'

Ashwin also echoed similar sentiments on his YouTube channel, emphasizing the composure that Rinku exhibits and predicting a promising future for the budding cricketer.