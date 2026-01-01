ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned that ODI cricket may struggle to remain relevant once stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli move on, suggesting the format’s future hangs on superstar appeal in the post Ro-Ko era. This highlights growing debate on ODI sustainability.

Ravichandran Ashwin has raised a crucial alert that Indian cricket cannot ignore: the 50-over format might start to feel optional once the era of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli comes to an end. On his YouTube show, Ash ki Baat, the off-spinner presented this less as a nostalgic reflection and more as a caution regarding viewer engagement, habits, and the preferences of fans.

The context is an ODI schedule that has diminished in recent years for leading teams, even as the next Men’s ODI World Cup in 2027 looms ahead.

“I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow,” said Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin contended that Test cricket will maintain its relevance even in a T20-dominated era, but ODIs may not have the same assurance.

“Also, we need to know what the audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space, but ODI cricket, I truly feel, doesn’t have the space,” he added.

The most significant aspect of his remarks is how swiftly the domestic 50-over tournament became essential viewing once India’s star player appeared.

"Look, Rohit and Virat returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and suddenly, viewers began tuning in. We understand that sports often transcend individual players, yet there are moments when these athletes need to return to keep the game in the spotlight," he noted.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy is certainly a domestic event that doesn't attract a large following, but interest surged because Virat and Rohit were participating. However, he questioned, what will happen when they cease playing ODIs?"

This concern also intersects with the BCCI’s recent initiative for contracted players to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the selection committee expressing a “play at least two games” requirement in the lead-up to India’s next ODI series. Ashwin’s broader argument: if the format relies on superstars to attract viewers consistently, the sport’s middle tier is already unstable.

Kohli is scheduled to participate in another round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 6, while Rohit is not expected to compete in the tournament after having played the minimum two matches required by the BCCI.

The upcoming international series featuring both Kohli and Rohit is the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on home soil, commencing on January 11. Following that, they will be involved in the Indian Premier League 2026, while the remainder of the team takes part in the T20Is and the T20 World Cup 2026. Kohli and Rohit will make their return to the pitch in England, where they are set to play three ODIs against the Three Lions in July.

