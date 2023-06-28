Search icon
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: How can West Indies still qualify for the 2023 World Cup?

With zero points heading into the Super Six, the West Indies have a slim chance of making it to the World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

The West Indies, once the champions of the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, have experienced a significant decline in their cricketing standards compared to their past glory. Currently participating in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, the West Indies find themselves struggling to keep up with the competition.

As the Qualifiers progress to the Super Six stage, the West Indies face an uphill battle to secure a top-two finish and qualify for the World Cup. Prior to the start of the Qualifiers, the West Indies were considered strong contenders alongside Sri Lanka. However, intense competition among the teams has pushed them to the brink of elimination.

With zero points heading into the Super Six, the West Indies have a slim chance of making it to the World Cup. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that there is still a glimmer of hope. Despite their current form suggesting otherwise, there is a mathematical possibility for them to qualify.

To increase their chances of qualification, the West Indies must secure victories in their next three matches. However, their fate also relies on the outcomes of other teams' matches. In order to qualify, the West Indies will need both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to lose at least two of their three matches.

Even if either of these two teams, or any of the others, finish with six points, West Indies must secure a higher net run rate to advance. Sri Lanka currently holds a significant advantage in this regard, boasting a net run rate of 2.698. This impressive figure stems from their dominant victory over Oman, where they effortlessly chased down a target of 99 with 35 overs to spare.

However, amidst the gloom, West Indies can find a faint silver lining. Despite their loss to Netherlands in the one-over eliminator, their net run rate remained unaffected. Consequently, they currently hold an advantage over Oman in this aspect.

The West Indies team still has a chance to qualify for the next round without considering the Net Run Rate (NRR). This could happen if certain conditions are met. For instance, if Zimbabwe loses all their Super Six games, Sri Lanka loses to West Indies but wins their other two matches, Oman wins two matches, and Scotland and Netherlands win one each. In this scenario, Sri Lanka will finish with eight points, West Indies with six points, and the others with four points each. On the other hand, if Zimbabwe wins all their games and Sri Lanka loses theirs, then Zimbabwe and West Indies could secure the top two positions.

However, if West Indies loses to Scotland on Saturday, their chances of advancing will be eliminated. This is because at least two teams will definitely finish with six points or more.

