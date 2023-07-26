Headlines

ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan contest likely to be rescheduled, here's why

India will play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

As anticipation builds among fans for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, recent reports suggest that the match scheduled for 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad may undergo rescheduling.

While no definitive decision has been reached regarding the rescheduling of this high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan, concerns have been raised due to the clash falling on the first day of Navratri. Security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider making changes to the schedule, as highlighted in a report by The Indian Express.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a senior BCCI official told The Indian Express.

If the match between India and Pakistan is not rescheduled, fans may encounter numerous logistical challenges in Ahmedabad. It has been widely reported that all hotels, homestays, and lodges have already been fully booked in advance for the highly anticipated clash on October 15th. In fact, according to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, individuals have even begun reserving health and accommodation packages in hospitals just to witness the game.

In addition to the India vs Pakistan match, Ahmedabad will also play host to several other significant games, including the World Cup opener between England and New Zealand, the England-Australia encounter, and the grand finale.

READ| Team India requests BCCI to refrain from scheduling late-night flights following long wait at Trinidad airport

