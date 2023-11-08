ODI World Cup 2023: When and where will India play it's semi-final if Pakistan qualifies?

Australia has qualified and is tied with South Africa at 12 points. They are confirmed to finish second and third in the league stage.

Australia's stunning win over a dominant Afghanistan team has saved Pakistan and New Zealand from watching their 2023 World Cup semi-final chances fade away.

Now, Australia has qualified and is tied with South Africa at 12 points. They are confirmed to finish second and third in the league stage. This means they will meet in the second semi-final on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India will finish first, and the other three teams are in direct contention for fourth place. The Netherlands also has an outside chance of making it.

For some fans following the World Cup, Australia's win only means one thing: an increased likelihood of Pakistan facing their neighbors India in the first semi-final.

Originally, the first semi-final (between the first and fourth-placed teams) was scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That will still happen if either New Zealand, Afghanistan, or the Netherlands qualify. However, if Pakistan qualifies, India and Pakistan will play the semi-final at the Eden Gardens again.

"If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata," an ICC release had said before the match.

According to the ICC rules, the host nation of the World Cup is granted the authority to select the venue for its semifinal match. In this case, India has chosen the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, due to the complex political relations between India and Pakistan, the latter has been granted special permission to play their semifinals at Eden Gardens, even if they happen to face the hosts.

In order for Pakistan to secure qualification, they would need to accumulate a total of 10 points. This can be achieved by defeating England on November 11, while also relying on South Africa to defeat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to defeat New Zealand before that.

If either Afghanistan or New Zealand emerge victorious in their respective matches, Pakistan will face a clear challenge. They would then need to secure a victory by a specific margin in order to surpass their opponents on Net Run Rate (NRR), despite being tied on points.

Now, let's consider the scenario where all three teams lose their matches. In this case, Afghanistan's NRR is already lower than Pakistan's. However, for New Zealand's current NRR of +0.398 to fall below Pakistan's, Sri Lanka would have to defeat them by an unexpected margin.