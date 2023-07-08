ODI World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly selects his 4 semi-finalists for the marquee event

File Photo

Former captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Australia, England, and India are the frontrunners to qualify for the semi-finals of the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to commence on October 5. Ganguly also acknowledges that New Zealand cannot be underestimated and expresses his hope for Pakistan to advance to the next round, as it would provide fans with the thrilling India versus Pakistan encounter.

Significantly, if India were to face Pakistan in the semi-finals, the match would be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ganguly's hometown. This prospect excites him, as it presents the possibility of an iconic India versus Pakistan clash at the renowned Eden Gardens.

“It’s very hard to say. Australia, England, India. You can never underestimate New Zealand in these big matches. I will pick five, and include Pakistan also. Pakistan better qualify so that we will have the India-Pakistan semi-final at the Eden Gardens (laughs),” Ganguly was quoted as saying by RevSportz.

The ex-cricketer believes that Indian players are mentally strong and do not face significant pressure. However, he acknowledges that they have struggled to perform well in high-pressure situations. He further notes that the team may experience some pressure this time, given that the tournament is being held in India. Nevertheless, he remains confident that the players will be able to handle it effectively.

“Pressure will always be there. When they played before also, there was pressure. Rohit Sharma has five centuries in the last ODI World Cup. I am sure there must have been pressure on him then also. Pressure is not a problem. I am sure they will find a way to succeed. During Rahul Dravid’s playing days, there was pressure to perform, and now that he is the head coach, there is pressure on him to deliver. That will not go away, and I don’t think pressure is an issue.

We don’t perform well sometimes, in crucial phases. I don’t feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon,” Ganguly added.

