ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

This triumph marked India's record-extending 8th win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament, solidifying their dominance on the grandest stage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

India maintained their impeccable record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history, securing a resounding seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This triumph marked India's record-extending 8th win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament, solidifying their dominance on the grandest stage.

From the very beginning, India's bowling attack showcased their prowess, delivering a masterclass performance that left Pakistan in shambles. Opting to bowl first, skipper Rohit Sharma's decision proved to be a stroke of genius as his team swiftly dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 191 runs. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan displayed glimpses of brilliance with their respective scores of 50 and 49, the rest of the Pakistani batters failed to leave a lasting impression.

India's bowling unit, led by the exceptional talents of Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, showcased their collective brilliance by scalping two wickets each. Their relentless pursuit of excellence ensured that Pakistan's hopes were shattered, leaving them reeling in the face of India's formidable attack.

In response, India's batting prowess was on full display, spearheaded by the explosive innings of skipper Rohit Sharma. His scintillating knock of 86 runs set the tone for India's chase, leaving the opposition in awe of his sheer dominance. Alongside him, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 provided the perfect complement, guiding India to a resounding victory and sealing their supremacy over Pakistan once again.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

