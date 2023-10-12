Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

The opening partnership between Sharma and Kishan was a pivotal moment in the match, as their 156-run stand laid a solid foundation for India's successful chase.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

India extended their winning streak with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup on Wednesday.

In pursuit of a target of 273 runs, Rohit Sharma unleashed a barrage of sixes, smashing a blistering 131 off just 84 balls. This remarkable innings not only secured India's victory but also etched Sharma's name in the history books as he became the player with the most centuries in World Cup history. Alongside Sharma, Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out), and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) made valuable contributions to ensure a comfortable win for the hosts, reaching the target in just 35 overs.

The opening partnership between Sharma and Kishan was a pivotal moment in the match, as their 156-run stand laid a solid foundation for India's successful chase.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

Prior to his match-winning performance, Rohit Sharma also achieved another milestone by hitting his 554th career six in World Cup matches, surpassing the record previously held by West Indies' Chris Gayle. 

Gayle, a left-handed batsman, trails behind Sharma with 553 sixes to his name, while Pakistan's Shahid Afridi sits in a distant third place with 476.

India's pacers displayed exceptional bowling skills to restrict Afghanistan to a total of 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four wickets, supported by Hardik Pandya with two wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur with one wicket each. Despite the efforts of Afghanistan's skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai, India's bowlers proved too strong for their opponents.

 

