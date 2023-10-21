ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Pakistan succumbed to a total of 305 all out in 45.3 overs, resulting in both teams now sharing two wins and two losses.

Australia secured a resounding victory over Pakistan in their World Cup clash in Bengaluru on Friday, propelled by outstanding performances from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Warner's commanding knock of 163, combined with Marsh's impressive 121 on his 32nd birthday, laid the foundation for Australia's formidable total of 367-9. Pakistan's lackluster bowling and fielding contributed to their downfall, with Warner even receiving a lifeline when he was dropped at just 10 runs. The leg-spinner Adam Zampa further dismantled Pakistan's middle-order, claiming remarkable figures of 4-53. Consequently, Pakistan succumbed to a total of 305 all out in 45.3 overs, resulting in both teams now sharing two wins and two losses.

This triumph not only secured Australia's victory but also propelled them to the fourth spot in the points table, replacing Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side slipped to the fifth spot, highlighting the significance of this match in the tournament standings.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) contributed 57 runs for the fourth wicket as Pakistan required 168 runs from the final 20 overs. However, Pat Cummins dismissed Saud Shakeel, while Zampa accounted for Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (26), and Mohammad Nawaz (14), ultimately ending their resistance.

Pakistan got off to a solid start with a partnership of 134 runs, which was only their second hundred opening stand this year. Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) were responsible for this impressive start.

On the other hand, Warner and Marsh played a crucial role in setting up Australia's imposing total. Warner survived a leg-before appeal on the very first ball of the match and was also dropped on 10 in the fifth over. However, he went on to score a punishing 163 runs off 124 balls. Marsh, on the other hand, smashed a 121 off 108 balls. Together, they achieved an Australian World Cup opening stand record of 259 runs by the 34th over, much to the delight of the 30,000-strong crowd.

Their partnership fell just 23 runs short of the World Cup opening record of 282 runs set by Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011. Pakistan's weak performance in the field contributed to the success of Warner and Marsh's partnership.

