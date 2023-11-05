ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat England by 33 runs

The Australian team emerged victorious over England on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, accumulating a total of 10 points.

Australia extended their winning streak and solidified their position in third place on the 2023 World Cup points table. The Australian team emerged victorious over England on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, accumulating a total of 10 points.

England won the toss and chose to field first against Australia. Marnus Labuschagne's impressive half-century contributed to the Aussies' final score of 286 runs. In pursuit of this challenging target, England lost all their wickets, managing only 253 runs. Adam Zampa's exceptional performance with the ball, taking three wickets for just 21 runs in 10 overs, played a crucial role in Australia's 33-run victory.

This triumph has further solidified Australia's hold on the third position in the 2023 World Cup points table. With seven games played, they now have a total of 10 points. Despite their win against England, their net run rate has slightly decreased from +0.970 to +0.924.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

India and South Africa have both qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. Australia only needs one more victory to secure their place in the top 4, while the fourth spot is still up for grabs, with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan being the top contenders for the position.

On Sunday, India will face off against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens. This match marks the penultimate league game for both nations. Currently, India sits at the top of the points table with 14 points from seven games, closely followed by South Africa in second place with 12 points from seven games.

The outcome of this game will likely determine the league round's top-ranked team. South Africa has displayed exceptional cricket skills throughout the tournament, although they have recently suffered two consecutive losses against India in the ODI World Cup. It will be intriguing to witness if the Proteas can break their losing streak on Sunday.