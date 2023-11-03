ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

Pakistan's upcoming match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday will play a crucial role in determining the standings of both teams in the qualification race.

In their highly anticipated match against South Africa, the Black Caps not only suffered a defeat but were utterly crushed by a staggering margin of 190 runs. This outcome has created an opportunity for teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan to make a late surge towards the final stages of the group phase.

Currently, New Zealand has achieved four victories and suffered three defeats, resulting in a net run rate of 0.484. On the other hand, Pakistan has secured three wins and endured four defeats, leading to a net run rate of -0.024. However, Pakistan has the opportunity to surpass New Zealand in the standings by defeating them with a margin of approximately 84 runs or by successfully chasing the target within 35 overs.

If this scenario unfolds, both teams will accumulate eight points. Nevertheless, Pakistan will possess a slightly superior net run rate, granting them a more favorable position in the race for the two remaining semi-final spots. This advantage becomes particularly significant as India and South Africa have already secured six victories each.

However, if Pakistan loses the match against the Kiwis, it would likely mark the end of their World Cup journey. They can only accumulate a maximum of eight points if they manage to defeat England in their final group game. In such a scenario, Australia would need to secure victory in at least one of their remaining three games, or avoid a significant defeat, to prevent Pakistan from being eliminated from the race.