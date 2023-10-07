Headlines

Cricket

ODI World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto guide Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in Dharamshala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Bangladesh started the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup on a strong note by thrashing Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala on Saturday. Afghanistan, who were asked to bat first, were dismissed for 156 runs in 37.2 overs, after which Bangladesh comfortably completed the run chase.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a crucial role in Bangladesh's victory. The all-rounder took three wickets and scored 57 runs off 73 balls, helping Bangladesh maintain control throughout the match. Mehidy also benefited from the mistakes made by the Afghanistan fielders, who dropped him twice. Najibullah dropped him at point when he was batting on 16, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped him at the third-man region when he was on 22.

Mehidy capitalized on these missed opportunities and reached his half-century in 58 balls. He had a stroke of luck when he was trapped LBW on 50, but the Decision Review System (DRS) saved him. Rahmat Shah eventually dismissed Mehidy for 57 runs off 73 balls with a stunning one-handed catch at mid-off. Mehidy, along with Najmul Hossain Shanto, contributed 97 runs for the third wicket.

On the other hand, Najmul remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 83 balls, helping Bangladesh wrap up the match with 15.2 overs to spare.

