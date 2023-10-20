ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer joins England squad in Mumbai ahead of must-win match against South Africa

Interestingly, Jofra Archer played his final professional match in May, and there are doubts about his current fitness.

England's star bowler, Jofra Archer, has finally rejoined the squad ahead of their highly anticipated clash against South Africa at the illustrious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21. Archer, who has been plagued by multiple injuries leading up to the ongoing ODI World Cup, was unfortunately unable to participate in the initial phase of the competition. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the tough decision to exclude him from the 15-member squad, resulting in him not traveling with the team initially.

However, with England finding themselves in a precarious position after losing two out of three matches in this prestigious tournament, Archer's return couldn't have come at a more crucial time. In order to secure a spot in the semi-finals, the team led by Jos Buttler cannot afford to drop any more points. Therefore, Archer's presence at this pivotal juncture could prove to be invaluable. It is important to note that he is not currently a part of the 15-member squad, which means he won't be able to participate in the upcoming match against South Africa. Nevertheless, there is still a glimmer of hope for Archer as a last-minute change may be on the cards due to Reece Topley's recent knee injury.

Jofra Archer has joined up with the England team in Mumbai. He’s doing some sprints on his own away from the main group. Still only a reserve at this stage #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/uXzyyrrcX6 — Matthew Henry (@MattyHenry19) October 19, 2023

Interestingly, Jofra Archer played his final professional match in May, and there are doubts about his current fitness. He has represented England in 21 One Day International (ODI) matches, taking an impressive 42 wickets. Archer played a crucial role in England's victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup, and his absence has been felt in the team's bowling performance.

In Archer's absence, Chris Woakes has taken up the responsibility of bowling with the new ball, but he has been conceding a significant number of runs. This is a cause for concern. Additionally, Sam Curran's form has been inconsistent, and England needs to address their pace bowling unit urgently. If Archer is included in the 15-member squad, he can undoubtedly strengthen the pace attack and enhance the team's chances of retaining the title.

On the other hand, the batsmen also failed to deliver in the last match. Although Harry Brook showed exceptional skill, the defending champions still have plenty of room for improvement in their batting performance.