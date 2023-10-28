Headlines

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 1,24,280 crore net worth, she's ex-analyst, fashion entrepreneur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

10 veggies that boost immunity during winter

10 benefits of using sunflower oil for your health

10 richest K-pop idols

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

HomeCricket

Cricket

ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

The hat-trick of losses left Pakistan in the sixth spot in the points table.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan had slim chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup even before their match against South Africa on Friday (27 October). However, following a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat, their chances have significantly diminished.

Now, the question arises: can they still secure a spot in the top four? The answer is yes, but it would require nothing short of a miraculous performance. Perhaps, even a dozen miracles.

So, let's put on our mathematical thinking caps and delve into the numbers.

Before delving into the intricacies of permutations and combinations, it is crucial to grasp Pakistan's present standing. Led by Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket team currently occupies the sixth position in the points table, having secured two victories out of six games.

Next on their agenda is a highly anticipated clash against Bangladesh on the 31st of October, set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following this encounter, they will embark on a journey to Bengaluru, where they will face off against New Zealand. Finally, they will return to Kolkata to confront the formidable English team.

How can Pakistan still qualify?

First and foremost, Pakistan needs to emerge victorious in all of their remaining three matches. This will elevate their points to 10, and subsequently, they must rely on the outcomes of other matches to align in their favor.

Now, let us delve into the requirements for Pakistan to secure a spot in the semi-finals by examining the results of the other teams:

Australia

Australia loses three of their next four matches. In an ideal scenario for Pakistan, Australia manages to defeat New Zealand but falters in their remaining three matches. Consequently, Australia's points tally dwindles to a mere 8, while Pakistan secures a solid 10 points.

Furthermore, if Australia were to lose two out of their next four matches, it would create an opportunity for Pakistan. However, in this case, Pakistan's fate would hinge on the Net Run Rate to advance.

New Zealand

New Zealand loses all of their remaining matches, while Sri Lanka and Afghanistan each lose at least two out of their next four matches.

Pakistan has a chance to undermine New Zealand's prospects when the two teams face off on November 4, as long as New Zealand doesn't win both of their upcoming matches.

If New Zealand ends up with only 8 points, Pakistan can potentially finish with 10 points.

However, if Pakistan and New Zealand end up with a tie at 10 points, Pakistan would require a series of favorable outcomes and a significant boost in their Net Run Rate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elderly man swindled of Rs 4.35 crore in cyber fraud involving fake provident fund offer, check details

BAN vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match 28

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan bromance, says, ‘If Tiger vs Pathaan happens…’

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1,199 in Flipkart sale, but there’s a catch

Meet IFS Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt at 23, know her success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE