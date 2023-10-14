ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue have displayed commendable performance, even in the absence of their preferred opener, Shubman Gill, who was sidelined due to viral fever.

On Saturday, cricket enthusiasts worldwide will witness the ultimate showdown as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the 12th group-stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup. Both teams are brimming with confidence, having emerged victorious in their first two games of this prestigious tournament. India displayed their dominance by overpowering Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan commenced their World Cup campaign with resounding triumphs against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

As the anticipation builds, and Rohit Sharma and his teammates prepare to confront their Pakistani counterparts, let us delve into the intriguing question of which combination they will employ for this electrifying clash.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue have displayed commendable performance, even in the absence of their preferred opener, Shubman Gill, who was sidelined due to viral fever.

Fortunately, Gill has commenced his practice sessions and there is a possibility of his return to the playing XI for this highly anticipated match. In order to accommodate Gill, Ishan Kishan may have to step aside. Additionally, there is a dilemma between Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin for the crucial role of the bowling all-rounder at the number eight position.

India is likely to continue with Thakur as their third seamer against Pakistan, as the pitch in Ahmedabad is not expected to provide much assistance to the spinners. There may also be some movement for the seamers, which could prompt India to include four options for seam bowling, as they did in the Asia Cup Super Four game against the same opponent.

After his impressive performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj has struggled in ODIs, managing to take only two wickets in three matches with an alarming economy rate of 6.93. Considering Siraj's recent poor form, India might consider replacing him with Mohammed Shami, who has shown exceptional performance for his IPL franchise, the Gujarat Titans, at the same venue.

India's probable Playing XI Vs Pakistan

Shubman Gill (if fit to play), Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammed Shami