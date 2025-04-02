CRICKET
India won the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 2, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium after a 28-year wait.
Indian cricket fans will always have a particular place in their hearts for April 2, 2011. On this day, India won the ODI World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling final at Mumbai's storied Wankhede Stadium. Leading the effort was none other than MS Dhoni, who, like the legendary Kapil Dev, cemented his place among India's cricketing greats by raising the coveted trophy.
Choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka set a target of 274 runs at the loss of six wickets. Mahela Jayawardene was Sri Lanka's standout player, scoring 103 runs off of just 88 balls with 13 boundaries in an incredible undefeated century. Their innings was quickly improved by Thisara Perera, who scored 22 runs off just 9 balls. With two wickets apiece, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were India's most impressive bowlers.
India's chase got off to a rocky start, with both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag falling early. But Gautam Gambhir stepped up, playing a crucial innings of 97 runs before being dismissed by Perera. MS Dhoni, with his calm demeanor, finished the job with an unbeaten 91 runs off 79 balls, guiding India to victory with 10 balls to spare.
India proved their mettle throughout the competition, becoming the first team to win the coveted crown at home. This tradition would continue in subsequent iterations.
The players from the Indian XI have all gone on new experiences in the fourteen years that have passed since that memorable day in Mumbai. Let us look at where they are now and catch up.
Virender Sehwag: Virender Sehwag, also known as the Nawab of Najafgarh, is a former Indian cricketer who last played for India in 2013. He is currently a popular Hindi commentator and sports media expert.
Sachin Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, recently participated in the International Masters League 2025 for former cricketers. His team India Masters won the tournament.
Gautam Gambhir: Gautam Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and was also the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, the only remaining player from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad is 36 years old and still excelling in cricket for both India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has been playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. He retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play in the IPL. Dhoni is currently the oldest cricketer in IPL 2025.
Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in 2019 but continues to play in overseas T20 leagues like GT20 Canada. He also mentors young cricketers, such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.
Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina now works as a Hindi commentator for IPL 2025 after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in September 2022.
Harbhajan Singh: Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is active on social media like Raina. He played in the IPL and had successful stints with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, making him one of the most decorated cricketers.
Zaheer Khan: Zaheer Khan currently serves as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. He also held various roles at Mumbai Indians. There were discussions about him becoming India's bowling coach while Ravi Shastri was the head coach of the national team.
Munaf Patel: Munaf Patel, who is currently the bowling coach for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, played for India Legends in the International Masters League in Raipur.
S Sreesanth: Sreesanth is a former fast bowler from Kerala who now works as a cricket expert, providing insights on teams and players during the IPL. Despite facing ups and downs in his career, he is now considered one of the best pundits in the industry. He was cleared of involvement in the 2012 IPL spot-fixing scandal.
