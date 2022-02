IND W vs NZ W: ODI series between India and New Zealand women to begin on THIS date

New Zealand Cricket on Friday announced the changes to the dates of the ODI series against India. India Tour of New Zealand between the WHITE FERNS and India Women, to be played exclusively at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Both the teams will be squaring off for T20I and ODI series.

"The date of the first T20I remains the same but there have been some adjustments made to the subsequent five-match ODI series," NZC stated in an official statement.

A few date changes to our ODIs v India. Check out the latest info below...#NZvIND #CricketNation https://t.co/IWC3YbmnfU February 4, 2022

Earlier the first three ODIs were slated to be played on February 11,14 and 16 respectively but now they will go ahead on February 12,15 and 18.

T20I fixture: February 9; ODI Series fixtures: February 12, February 15, February 18