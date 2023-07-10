Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Ticket prices for matches in Eden Gardens announced, check here

ODI World Cup 2023: Ticket prices for matches in Eden Gardens announced, check here

World Cup 2023: A ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum of Rs 900

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

World Cup 2023 tickets: The ticket prices for 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches in Eden Gardens in Kolkata have been revealed. The World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19 this year.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that a ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum Rs 900. Tickets for the India-South Africa game and the semifinal would be in the range of Rs 900 (upper tier) to Rs 3000 (B, L Blocks).

The other two denominations for the two matches would be Rs 1500 (D, H Blocks) and Rs 2500 (C, K Blocks). The iconic 63,500-capacity stadium will host five matches in the World Cup. Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest in denominations of Rs 650 (upper tiers), Rs 1000 (D and H) and Rs 1500 (B, C, K, L).

For Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh, the tickets will be Rs 800 (upper tier), Rs 1200 (D, H), Rs 2000 (C, K) and Rs 2200 (B, L). The opening match of the tournament is scheduled to take place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

