Is Trent Boult all set to announce his retirement? NZC agrees to release bowler from central contract

Since his debut in 2011 against Australia, Boult has represented New Zealand 215 times across all three formats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

NZC agrees to release Trent Boult from central contract

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult is giving up his New Zealand central contract as he wants to spend more time with his family and play in domestic leagues.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Boult will have "a significantly reduced role with the Blackcaps" as they prioritise those with central and domestic contracts for selection. The 33-year-old had several conversations with NZC prior to the announcement. 

NZC also released a statement in regards to the same and said that Boult had made it clear to NZC chief executive David White that his appetite for touring had diminished.

"This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point," Boult said.

"Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket."

While Boult has not retired from international cricket, he is likely to play a lot less. "We've had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts," White said.

Talking about his selection for international cricket, Boult said he understood that his decision would affect it.

"I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level," he said. "However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection.

"Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase."

Since his debut in 2011 against Australia, Boult has represented New Zealand 215 times across all three formats. He is one of only four men to have taken 300 Test wickets for New Zealand which includes 10 five-wicket hauls and one ten-for. He also has 169 ODI wickets and 62 in T20Is. 

Currently, he is the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world and is ranked 11th on the Test rankings.

