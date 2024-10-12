Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

The upcoming match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the 15th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE on October 12 at 3:30 PM IST.

New Zealand, having secured one victory and suffered one defeat in their previous two matches, find themselves in a critical position where they must secure a convincing win to stay competitive in the tournament.

Conversely, Sri Lanka has unfortunately been eliminated from the competition. However, led by Chamari Athapaththu, the team is determined to end their tournament journey on a positive note by aiming for a victory in their final match.

Pitch Report

Seven matches of the T20 World Cup have been played at this venue. The pitch has shown a tendency to be slow, providing ample assistance to the spinners. It is anticipated that the same conditions will prevail in this upcoming match, making it challenging for the batters to score runs with ease.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is expected to be warm with clear skies and no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach around 38°C.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

New Zealand Women: IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair

Sri Lanka Women: A Sanjeewani (wk), N de Silva, Vishmi Rajapaksha, A Kanchana, WK Dilhari, U Prabodhani, S Kumari, Kawya Kavindi, I Fernando, C Atapattu (C), I Ranaweera

