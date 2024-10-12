NZ vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 15, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka.

The New Zealand Women's cricket team is gearing up to face off against the Sri Lanka Women's team in the 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Currently, the New Zealand Women's team is positioned at fourth place in the standings with one win and one loss. On the other hand, the Sri Lanka Women's team is at the bottom of the points table and is still in search of their first victory in the tournament.

It is crucial for the New Zealand Women's team to secure a win in this upcoming match in order to remain competitive in the tournament. Led by captain Sophie Devine, the team started off strong with a victory against Team India in their opening match. However, they faced a setback in their second match against Australia.

In contrast, the Sri Lanka Women's team, who are the reigning champions of the 2024 Asia Cup, have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering defeats in all three of their matches against India, Pakistan, and Australia in the Group A stage.

Match Details

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 15th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 12, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: Harshita Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, B Halliday

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhini

NZ-W vs SL-W My Dream11 team

M Green, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshita Samarawickrama, Suzie Bates, Nilakshi de Silva, B Halliday, Chamari Athapaththu, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson

